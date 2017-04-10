US Navy Frigates May Get Upgraded Air...

US Navy Frigates May Get Upgraded Air Def Capabilities | Fire Scout...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Defence Industry Daily

The NATO Eurofighter 2000 and Tornado Management Agency has contracted Saab to deliver 29 units of the latest version of its BOZ-101 electronic warfare self-protection and countermeasures system for the German Air Force. The wing-mounted pod has been in use on Tornados for many years and provides pilots with early warning and missile detection capabilities while in flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defence Industry Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC