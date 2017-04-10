US Navy Frigates May Get Upgraded Air Def Capabilities | Fire Scout...
The NATO Eurofighter 2000 and Tornado Management Agency has contracted Saab to deliver 29 units of the latest version of its BOZ-101 electronic warfare self-protection and countermeasures system for the German Air Force. The wing-mounted pod has been in use on Tornados for many years and provides pilots with early warning and missile detection capabilities while in flight.
