UPDATE 2-Czech central bank scraps currency cap against euro
PRAGUE, April 6 The Czech central bank scrapped its cap on the crown currency on Thursday, allowing it to float freely to stronger levels against the euro for the first time since 2013. The move means the crown could become much stronger against the euro, making euro zone goods cheaper in the Czech Republic but potentially putting a strain on the economy by making Czech manufacturing exports less competitive.
