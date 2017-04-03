UPDATE 1-Czech central bank scraps ca...

UPDATE 1-Czech central bank scraps cap on crown currency strength

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

PRAGUE, April 6 The Czech central bank scrapped its cap on the crown currency on Thursday, allowing it to float freely to stronger levels against the euro for the first time since 2013. The move means the crown could become much stronger against the euro, making euro zone goods cheaper in the Czech Republic but potentially putting a strain on the economy by making Czech manufacturing exports less competitive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,381 • Total comments across all topics: 280,118,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC