Universities: Approved shorter studies for nurses will not resolve problems
New legislation shortening the time it takes them to qualify will not resolve a shortage of nurses, according to universities that offer courses for nurses quoted by the Czech News Agency. Valerie Tothova, who is the dean of the Faculty of Health and Social Studies at the University of South Bohemia and also the chairwoman of an association of universities where nursing is taught, said she feared a bill passed during the week would in fact instead lower the quality of healthcare in the Czech Republic.
