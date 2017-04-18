Uber banned in Czech Republic's 2nd b...

Uber banned in Czech Republic's 2nd biggest city

19 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A court has banned the ride-sharing service Uber from operating in Brno, the second largest city in the Czech Republic. The Brno regional court issued the ban after a legal complaint by a taxi company with support from Brno City Hall.

Chicago, IL

