Turkey Slams Czech Parliament For Armenian Genocide Recognition

Turkey - People in Ottoman costumes protest against the German parliament's decision to adopt a resolution on the Armenian Genocide in front of the German Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, 2 June 2016 Turkey strongly condemned the Czech Republic's parliament on Thursday for recognizing the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire. In a resolution unanimously passed on Tuesday, Czech lawmakers listed "the genocide of Armenians and other ethnic and religious minorities in the Ottoman Empire" among crimes against humanity committed during the First and Second World Wars.

