Trencin to be the city of fashion, again
In 1939, Jan Nehera from the Czech town of Prostejov sewed the first clothes in his workshop in TrenA A n, on the street that today bears the name Palackeho. He was hardly aware that he was laying the groundwork for the city to be dubbed the city of fashion in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC