Trencin to be the city of fashion, again

Trencin to be the city of fashion, again

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

In 1939, Jan Nehera from the Czech town of Prostejov sewed the first clothes in his workshop in TrenA A n, on the street that today bears the name Palackeho. He was hardly aware that he was laying the groundwork for the city to be dubbed the city of fashion in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,617,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC