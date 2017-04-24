Tombstone of famed rabbi damaged in Czech town of Prostejov

In this picture taken on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, a young girl walks to school past a memorial to a former Jewish cemetery in Prostejov, Czech Republic. A Jewish foundation said Friday, April 28, 2017 it discovered this week that the tombstone of Prostejov Rabbi Zvi Horowitz, who died in 1816 was broken into two pieces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.