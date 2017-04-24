Tombstone of famed rabbi damaged in C...

Tombstone of famed rabbi damaged in Czech town of Prostejov

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this picture taken on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, a young girl walks to school past a memorial to a former Jewish cemetery in Prostejov, Czech Republic. A Jewish foundation said Friday, April 28, 2017 it discovered this week that the tombstone of Prostejov Rabbi Zvi Horowitz, who died in 1816 was broken into two pieces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,619 • Total comments across all topics: 280,650,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC