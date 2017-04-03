The Watchmaker demo is out
With the demo, players can finally check out the steampunk atmosphere of the clock tower, and see how heavily every second of accelerated aging weighs on our hero Alexander, the clock's keeper and main character. It's also a chance to test his abilities to manipulate time, which will help him survive and solve the puzzles on his way to uncovering the mystery of the sabotaged clock tower.
