The Morning Vertical, April 13, 2017

The Morning Vertical, April 13, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Weekday Magazine

The new report by the Bratislava-based GLOBSEC Policy Institute on Russian active measures in the Visegrad countries is disturbing -- but essential -- reading. The report looks at how internal forces are trying to change the Western geopolitical orientation of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary -- and how those forces are being encouraged, and in some cases manufactured, by Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,973 • Total comments across all topics: 280,336,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC