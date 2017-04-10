The day on which the golden brew turn...

The day on which the golden brew turns green

Thursday

In central Europe the name ZelenA1 2 A tvrtek or Green Thursday inspired a tradition of eating green food, such as salad and spinach. Many Czechs have embraced this practice and the sworn meat-eaters simply down their stake with a pint of green beer.

Chicago, IL

