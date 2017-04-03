Surgeon who led first Czech heart transplant dies aged 83
Vladimir Kocandrle, Czech surgeon who led the first successful heart transplant operation in Czechoslovakia in 1984, died at the age of 83 on Thursday, his son told CTK Friday. Kocandrle was a former director of the Institute of Clinical and Experimental Medicine in Prague.
