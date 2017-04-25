Spanish firm to build organ for St Vitus Cathedral in Prague
A new organ for the St Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle will be built by the Spanish firm of Gerhard Grenzing from Barcelona under a contract that Cardinal Dominik Duka and the firm's representatives signed in the church yesterday. The instrument will cost 80 million crowns and it is to be played in October 2019 for the first time.
