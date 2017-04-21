Snow, strong wind complicate traffic on Czech, Slovak roads

Ostrava/Jesenik, North Moravia/Bratislava, April 20 - Snow and strong wind complicated traffic in the Czech Republic, mainly in north Moravia, where a number of roads were completely closed, as well as in the mountain areas of the neighbouring Slovakia on Thursday. On some other roads, lorries and cars with summer tyres got stuck in heavy snowdrifts and slowed down the traffic or blocked roads completely.

