Serum Institute buys polio vaccine co in Czech for 72 mn euros0 min ago

Mumbai, Apr 25 Serum Institute of India today acquired the defunct unit in Czech of Florida-based Nanotherapeutics that makes injectable polio doses for 72 million euros. The acquisition would catapult the Pune-based company to the largest injectable polio vaccine maker in the world with over 200 million doses, a senior official claimed.

Chicago, IL

