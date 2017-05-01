Schick strikes again as Sampdoria draws 1-1 at Torino
Patrik Schick scored another stunning goal as his Sampdoria side drew 1-1 at Torino on Saturday in Serie A. Schick has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining from Sparta Prague in the offseason, with the Czech Republic forward emerging as one of Europe's hottest prospects and drawing attention from top clubs. The 21-year-old Schick fired his side in front in the 12th minute with a magnificent strike into the top right corner from 20 yards , giving Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart no chance and scoring for the third successive match.
