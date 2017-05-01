Schick strikes again as Sampdoria dra...

Schick strikes again as Sampdoria draws 1-1 at Torino

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Washington Times

Patrik Schick scored another stunning goal as his Sampdoria side drew 1-1 at Torino on Saturday in Serie A. Schick has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining from Sparta Prague in the offseason, with the Czech Republic forward emerging as one of Europe's hottest prospects and drawing attention from top clubs. The 21-year-old Schick fired his side in front in the 12th minute with a magnificent strike into the top right corner from 20 yards , giving Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart no chance and scoring for the third successive match.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC