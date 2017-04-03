Russia complaining about damage to Cz...

Russia complaining about damage to Czech Red Army monument

1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Czech Foreign Ministry received a diplomatic note from the Russian embassy complaining about the damage to the Red Army soldiers monument in Male Brezno, north Bohemia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Irena Valentova has told journalists. Someone removed the text and the five-pointed star from the memorial, Valentova said.

Chicago, IL

