Romany rapper Radek Banga to receive Frantisek Kriegel Award for civic courage
Romany singer Radek Banga is to receive the FrantiA ek Kriegel Award for civic courage, handed out annually by the Charter 77 Foundation. The popular rapper was selected for his fearless stand against racism and xenophobia in Czech society.
