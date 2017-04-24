Rogue supplements: Czech authorities withdraw batch over aluminium concern

The Czech food authorities have ordered a supply of a dietary supplements found to contain several times the "tolerable daily dosage" of aluminium to be withdrawn from the market over health concerns. The supplier of the rogue batch of dietary supplements, KamennA© zdravA s.r.o, based in Prague, will now a face a fine enforced by the Czech Agriculture and Food Inspection Authority .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients.