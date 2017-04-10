RegioJet wants to substitute state tr...

RegioJet wants to substitute state trains

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Czech private railway carrier, RegioJet, has approached the Transport Ministry with an offer to operate trains on two routes from Slovakia to the Czech Republic that are currently being subsidised. The offer concerns three pairs of trains that operate between HumennA© - KoA ice - A1 2ilina and Prague, and four pairs of trains that operate between A tAorovo - Bratislava - KAoty and Prague, the SITA newswire reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,230,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC