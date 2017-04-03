Reds eye Sampdoria striker

Friday Apr 7

Scouts from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool watched Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick help Sampdoria clinch a shock win over Inter Milan, reports say. Schick netted his eighth goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 win at the San Siro to ensure his side moved back into the top-half of Serie A. The 21-year-old is rated highly at the Italian club, having represented his country at all youth levels before being handed his senior debut last year.

