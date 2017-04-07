Proposed International Classification...

Proposed International Classification of Diseases Eleventh Revision...

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Circulation

From the Stroke Unit, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Perugia, Italy ; Department of Neurology, Bogomolets National Medical University, Kyiv, Ukraine ; and Department of Neurology, Masaryk University, St. Anne's University Hospital, Brno, Czech Republic . From the Stroke Unit, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Perugia, Italy ; Department of Neurology, Bogomolets National Medical University, Kyiv, Ukraine ; and Department of Neurology, Masaryk University, St. Anne's University Hospital, Brno, Czech Republic .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,632 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC