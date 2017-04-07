President considering granting pardon to Kajinek
Caslav/Benesov, Central Bohemia, April 6 - Czech President Milos Zeman has been seriously considering granting pardon to Jiri Kajinek, a double murderer who pleads innocent and was sentenced to life in 1998, he told a meeting of the locals during his official visit to the Central Bohemian Region on Thursday. In Benesov later on Thursday, Zeman said this does not mean that he would release Kajinek from prison, but only consider his case thoroughly.
