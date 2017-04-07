Pravo: CSSD lost 800 members in two m...

Pravo: CSSD lost 800 members in two months

The Czech senior government Social Democratic Party , which polls predict will lose the autumn general election to billionaire Andrej Babis's ANO, lost another 800 members in two months, daily Pravo reported yesterday, referring to a party document it has at its disposal. The number of the CSSD members dropped from 20,349 as from January 1 to 19,548 as from February 28, Pravo writes.

