Prague: Armenian genocide resolution ...

Prague: Armenian genocide resolution may harm Czech diplomatic aims

The resolution condemning Armenian genocide, passed by the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday, may threaten the talks on billions of crowns Czech firms want to recover from Turkey and the fate of two Czech activists detained there, daily Lidove noviny writes yesterday. The lower house of parliament passed the one-sentence resolution as an addendum to a bill that extends the number of days with the "significant day" status to also include the day of anti-Nazi resistance and the anniversary of the mass extermination of prisoners, mostly Czechoslovak Jews, in the Oswiecim-Brzezinka Nazi camp .

Chicago, IL

