Poll: Zeman would win Czech presidential election now

Some 37 percent of Czechs would vote for current President Milos Zeman if the presidential election were held now, according to a poll conducted by the Median polling institute in early April and released on Sunday. Lyricist and businessman Michal Horacek would be the runner-up with 20 percent, followed by the former chairman of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Jiri Drahos, with 17 percent.

