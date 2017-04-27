Poll: Voter support for Czech ANO, CSSD grows

Voter support for the Czech government parties, ANO and Social Democrats , has slightly increased in April and four other parties would also cross the 5 percent parliamentary barrier, according to a STEM poll released to CTK yesterday. The four parties are the Communists , the rightist opposition Civic Democrats , the junior government Christian Democrats and the opposition conservative TOP 09. The Mayors and Independents movement would only gain 2 percent, which together with the KDU-CSL's 7 percent would not allow the two parties' coalition to enter the Chamber of Deputies since a two-member coalition needs 10 percent of the vote at least.

