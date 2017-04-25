Poll predicts election triumph of Bab...

Poll predicts election triumph of Babis's ANO

Prague Daily Monitor

The ANO movement would clearly win the election if it was held now, gaining two times higher support than the runner-up Social Democrats who seem to be losing voters for more than a year, according to the latest election model that the CVVM polling institute released yesterday. Six months before the general election, ANO of Finance Minister Andrej Babis would win 33.5 percent of the vote.

