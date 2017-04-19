Number of hate incidents rising in Czech Republic
The number of violent incidents motivated by hatred has slightly increased in the Czech Republic this year, the In Iustitia group says in its quarterly report, adding that it registered 22 in the first quarter, which is five more than last year. A half of the incidents from January to March were physical attacks.
