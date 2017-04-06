Novel on refugee crisis wins 2017 pri...

Novel on refugee crisis wins 2017 prize for best Czech prose

3 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The first Czech novel about the refugee crisis, Unava materialu by Marek Sindelka, won the Magnesia Litera 2017 prize for the best Czech prose of the year that was awarded in the National Theatre in Prague on Tuesday night. The novel is a story of a journey of two Arab teenage brothers through Europe.

Chicago, IL

