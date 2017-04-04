No unlawful conduct in attack on Zema...

No unlawful conduct in attack on Zeman's computer, police say

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Czech police have found no unlawful conduct in the alleged attack on President Milos Zeman's computer, into which hackers allegedly downloaded child pornography and ended the investigation into the case, police presidium spokeswoman Iveta Martinkova told CTK yesterday. According to servers Aktualne.cz and Neovlivni.cz, the improper content must have got into the computer in a different way.

