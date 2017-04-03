News site: Some farmers' market sellers could be hard hit by electronic cash register system
Farmers' markets, which have proven to be hugely popular across the Czech Republic could be hit by the recent introduction of the new electronic cash registers system , designed to clamp down on areas of the grey economy and to bring in more tax revenues. According to Czech news site iDnes, some stall owners have decided to yank their wares because of the EET.
