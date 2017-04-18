New Brno digital lab aims to spark in...

New Brno digital lab aims to spark innovation in region

The biggest digital laboratory in the Czech Republic has just opened its doors at the Jihomoravske inovacni centrum in Brno. Entrepreneurs and members of the public can sign up to use 3D printers and other cutting-edge technologies at Fab Lab Brno.

