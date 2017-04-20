Neste Jacobs to perform a comprehensive energy study for Unipetrol's refinery site in Czech Republic
Technology, engineering and project management company Neste Jacobs and the leading refinery and petrochemical group Unipetrol, which constitutes an important part of the Czech industry, have signed an agreement for Neste Jacobs to perform a comprehensive energy efficiency study of Unipetrol's Litvinov oil refinery in Czech Republic. Neste Jacobs has a longstanding experience in improving energy efficiency for oil refineries and petrochemical plants.
