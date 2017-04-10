Mother, Daughter Die Locked In A Saun...

Mother, Daughter Die Locked In A Sauna In Czech Republic

Prague: Two women died in a sauna in the northern Czech Republic after the door handle came off, trapping them inside, police said Sunday. "The mother and daughter aged 65 and 45 were taking a sauna at their friends' place in a garden colony," police spokeswoman Iva Kormosova said in a statement.

