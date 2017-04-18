More
Pump House Gallery and Czech Centre London present an exhibition of new and existing work by sisters Pavla and Lucia Scerankova. The artists' first major exhibition in the UK brings together a body of work reflecting the constellations of visual, material and conceptual references that inform their practices.
