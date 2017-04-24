Minister calls on police to submit ev...

Minister calls on police to submit evidence of suicide game

Prague Daily Monitor

Interior Minister Milan Chovanec has called on the police to submit evidence about the existence of the online game Blue Whale, which allegedly encourage the players to commit suicide and against which the police recently warned, he told public Czech Television yesterday. Police President Tomas Tuhy should explain the case within two weeks and the public has the right to know whether the police made a mistake, Chovanec said.

