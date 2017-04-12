Mike Arroyo seeks Sandiganbayan appro...

Mike Arroyo seeks Sandiganbayan approval for Europe travel

Read more: Manila Bulletin

Former First Gentleman Mike Arroyo has sought the permission of the Sandiganbayan Seventh Division to travel to Europe from May 15 to June 17, 2017. In his motion to travel, Arroyo bared that he hopes to visit Spain, France, Denmark, Norway, Hungary, Czech Republic and Italy, although he did not reveal whether this will be for pleasure or business.

Chicago, IL

