Mike Arroyo seeks Sandiganbayan approval for Europe travel
Former First Gentleman Mike Arroyo has sought the permission of the Sandiganbayan Seventh Division to travel to Europe from May 15 to June 17, 2017. In his motion to travel, Arroyo bared that he hopes to visit Spain, France, Denmark, Norway, Hungary, Czech Republic and Italy, although he did not reveal whether this will be for pleasure or business.
