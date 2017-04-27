MfD: Czech towns facing invasion of bedbugs
Bedbugs have invaded Czech towns, including quite rich neighbourhoods, while the worst situation is in Most, north Bohemia, where these parasites have been reported in two-thirds of houses, daily Mlada fronta Dnes writes yesterday. Cleaning and disinfestation firms are working in full swing in Most, which has become a "lucrative" area for their business.
