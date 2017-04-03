London-based design studio picks up prestigious Czech award with children's game and shelf

The London-based Studio deFORM, run by two young Czech designers Vaclav Mlynar and Jakub Pollag, has been voted the overall winner of this year's Czech Grand Design award. The studio, which designs interiors and commercial spaces and is also active in the advertising sphere, has been awarded for its interactive game for children called Koski, and for the Zig-Zag shelf made for the Swedish studio Hem.

