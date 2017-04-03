LN: Brexit limits Czech freedom of choosing strong EU ally

Brexit will strip Prague of the freedom to occasionally side either with Germany or France or Britain in the EU, but on the other hand, it will leave the post-communist countries with a joint blocking majority, Roman Joch writes in Lidove noviny Friday. Until now, the Czech Republic has been able to "triangulate" between Germany, France and Britain and side with each on different issues for the benefit of its own interests, Joch, who heads the Civic Institute, writes.

