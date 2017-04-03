LN: Brexit limits Czech freedom of choosing strong EU ally
Brexit will strip Prague of the freedom to occasionally side either with Germany or France or Britain in the EU, but on the other hand, it will leave the post-communist countries with a joint blocking majority, Roman Joch writes in Lidove noviny Friday. Until now, the Czech Republic has been able to "triangulate" between Germany, France and Britain and side with each on different issues for the benefit of its own interests, Joch, who heads the Civic Institute, writes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC