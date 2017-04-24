Karlovy Vary Film Festival to Salute Mike Loach, James Newton...

Director Ken Loach, composer James Newton Howard, director Kenji Mizoguchi and cinematographer Jir Brdecka will be the subject of tributes at the 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, KVIFF organizers announced on Tuesday. The annual festival, which takes place in the spa town outside of Prague in the Czech Republic, will also premiere a restored version of Jn Kadr and Elmar Klos's 1966 film "The Shop on Main Street," which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

