Jicin says historic town title is reward to long term care and conception

The north-east Bohemian town of Jicin, which is best-known as the home of the fairy-tale hero Rumcajs, has been named Czech Historical Town of the year for 2016. The prize, which comes with a one-million-cheque for further preservation work, honours towns and cities in the Czech Republic that have excelled in preserving and renewing their cultural and architectural heritage.

