Jaroslav Kalfar's debut novel is a surreal triumph
In his debut novel, "Spaceman of Bohemia," Jaroslav KalfaATM writes "if existence could be so simply played out by language, why would we spend our lives trying to justify our right to breathe?" This concept - how language constitutes so much of our lives even though it fails us sometimes - looms large over the book. Language often struggles to capture the full weight of history on one's life, the importance of love, and the desire to leave a mark on the world.
