Illegal goods found in fire in northern Moravia
Jesenik, North Moravia, April 9 - Illegal goods, probably tobacco, were found during the extinguishing of an extensive fire of a storage hall in Javornik in the Jesenik vicinity, which took fire on Friday evening, CTK found out yesterday. In addition to firefighters, police and customs officers were also present on the spot at the weekend.
