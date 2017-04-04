HN: No big wave of Chinese investment comes to Czech Republic
One year after the Prague visit by President Xi Jinping it is clear that the Chinese investment wave in the Czech Republic has the form of unfulfilled promises and "the purchase of attractive trophies," economist Lukas Kovanda writes in financial daily Hospodarske noviny yesterday. He says Chinese companies put aside their capital rather than make investments, and Beijing has started taking steps against capital exports.
