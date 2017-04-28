High Court cancels Dalik's verdict over legal qualification
The Czech Supreme Court has cancelled the prison sentence given to lobbyist Marek Dalik after it complied with his as well as Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman's petition for an appellate review and returned the case to the Prague High Court, Frantisek Pury said yesterday. Pury, NS criminal division's head, said the appeals court will have to again review the legal qualification based on which Dalik was convicted.
