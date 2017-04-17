Helping the stray and unwanted cats o...

Helping the stray and unwanted cats of Prague

Read more: Radio Prague

The Prague Animal Protection Association is an NGO which helps abandoned, injured, sick and abused animals, mainly in and around Prague. One of their projects is the Kocour Felix cat shelter, located in the town of Klecany, just north of Prague on the eastern banks of the Vltava river.

Chicago, IL

