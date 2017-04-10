Health Ministry outlines long-term pl...

Health Ministry outlines long-term plans to localise psychiatric care

The country's health minister, Miloslav LudvA k, has outlined ambitious long-term plans to reform Czech psychiatric care, placing new emphasis on community care. On Tuesday, the minister said that when it came to psychiatry, the Czech Republic needed to move towards the West: the plan is to create a new network of some 100 mental health centres serving patients locally.

