German artist Gerhard Richter opens r...

German artist Gerhard Richter opens retrospective in Prague

1 hr ago

German artist Gerhard Richter, whose paintings have sold at record prices, has opened his retrospective exhibition at Prague's National Gallery. The gallery has put on display some 80 works by Richter, one of the most influential contemporary artists, in what is the first such exhibition in Central and Eastern Europe.

